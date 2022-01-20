Artisanal miners have unearthed human remains at Kitsiyatota mining area in Bindura.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the development.

“On 18 January 2022, ZRP Bindura Central recorded a case in which human remains were discovered at Botha Mine Kitsiyatota,” says the police.

The remains were taken to Bindura Hospital for post-mortem.

The ZRP is investigating suspected case of murder which occurred at Ndudzo Village, Wedza on 18 January 2022 where a disabled woman (40) was found dead in her house.

The body was discovered with a detached leg near the head and was half naked. It was bleeding from the mouth had a swollen face.

Zwnews