Businessman killer Tafadzwa Kanengoni(bottom left?) linked to 2018 gun incident
Zanu PF youth known as Tafadzwa Kanengoni aka Soda Water robbed(and killed) a tuckshop owner.
Mbavha yekunetsa last night Mumasvingo yakaridzirana pfuti nePolice almost 2 hours ane record yekuba achiregedzwa because he belongs to Zanu PF. Four days ago he robbed and killed a shop owner, who is wearing blue Tshirt(BOTTOM PIC). MHSRIP
ONLINE SOURCE
Below is the deceased shop owner who was gunned down in Masvingo.
2018 GUN INCIDENT REPORT
A drunk Zanu-PF supporter who pulled a gun and fired a shot in an offensive video circulating online is now in police custody.
The man wearing President Mnangagwa t-shirt endangered members of the public by his actions. He is facing charges of drug abuse and that of discharging a firearm in a public place while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Five others on the clip were still on the run as of 5pm yesterday and are facing the drug abuse charge.
Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest urging the remaining suspects to surrender themselves to police.
Tafadzwa Kanengoni aka Soda Water is reportedly the person bottom left.