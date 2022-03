The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare is investigating a case of armed robbery which took place on 03 March 2022 in Harare.

Five unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols stormed Bokwest Investments premises in Eastlea, Harare and captured 10 workers before demanding safe keys.

They stole US$180 000 cash and property, all valued at US$185 000. And police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews