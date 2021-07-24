A group of ten armed robbers last Tuesday struck in Umguza at the Mgambela shops in Matabeleland North province and robbed two women of over R13 000 cash, cellphones and other valuables, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has said.

Posting on their official Twitter page, the ZRP said they are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the culprits.

“Police in Nkulumane are appealing for information which may aid investigations of a robbery case which occurred on 20/07/21 at Mgambela shops, Umguza. Two women who were employed as a shopkeeper and cashier were attacked and robbed by 10 suspects of cash amounting to ZAR 13 200 and US$15, cellphones, shoes and other valuables,” said the police.

In a separate incident, a woman lost US$1000 cash and groceries to four robbers on Thursday in Marlborough.

Zwnews