In a very depressing incident, a Tsholotsho man who is said to have been under the influence of alcohol reportedly killed his eight-year-old daughter by throwing her headlong to the floor.

32-year-old Mthokozisi Hadebe of Makhala line under Chief Gampu in the Mbamba area has since gone into hiding after he killed his now deceased daughter, Nokukhanya.

It is reported that Hadebe was ‘punishing’ the late Nokukhanya and her two siblings aged four and three, for leaving the homestead unattended during the day when he was away from home.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident which happened on Tuesday night saying investigations were in progress.

“We received a report about a man who has escaped after allegedly killing his daughter and he is wanted for murder,” he said.

Insp Banda said on July 20 at around 11PM, Hadebe arrived home drunk and found his wife already asleep.

He proceeded to his children’s bedroom hut and found them asleep as well.

Hadebe woke up the three juveniles and accused them of leaving the homestead unattended during the day when he was not at home.

He slapped the three juveniles, police said.

Hadebe allegedly lifted Nokukhanya and threw her onto the floor.

She hit her head against the floor as she fell.

The girl fell unconscious and Hadebe panicked as he picked her up and carried her outside the bedroom hut holding her against his chest while calling for help.

The deceased’s paternal grandmother heard the noise from her homestead about 100 metres away and rushed to the scene.

The elderly woman found the suspect carrying the now deceased who was having difficulties in breathing.

The girl eventually died before being taken to hospital and they put the lifeless body in the bedroom hut.

The grandmother woke up the girl’s mother who was still sleeping in her bedroom hut and at that moment Hadebe left the homestead and disappeared.

A report was made at Mbamba police station before the body was taken to Tsholotsho District Hospital mortuary to be relayed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

state media/Zwnews