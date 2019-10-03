Armed robbers fire shots at Harare home before vanishing with US$ 4.5K

A ZRP Report: On 03/10/19, 7 unknown armed robbers attacked 2 people at a house in Tynwald South, Harare. The accused used a hammer and iron bars to break the maingate and doors to the house.

They fired several shots into the air and assaulted the 2 complainants with iron bars before they ransacked the house and stole US$5 400, 00 and ZWL$12 000, 00 which was in the car before they fled from the scene.

Investigations are in progress and we urge the public not to keep large sums of money on their person or premises but to deposit such funds with banks.

zrp