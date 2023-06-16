Six burglars broke into a home, attacked the victim and went onto ransack the house stealing money, cellphones, bed covers, shoes and gas tanks.

And to add insult to injury, the robbers used the victim’s car as a getaway vehicle with the stolen loot.

Police, according to their Twitter page have launched a manhunt for six burglars who broke into a house in Eyecourt in Harare using crowbars on Thursday.

“Police in Waterfalls are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Eyecourt on 15/06/23 at around 0030 hours in which six unknown male suspects broke into the victim’s house using crowbars before attacking the victim.

“The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$541, 2 X 24 volts lithium batteries,3x MUST invertors, iPhone 14 Promax cellphones, iPhone 13 Promax cellphones, 2 HP 250 laptops, 1 Acer mini laptop, 4 king-size duvets, 30 pairs pump shoes, 2 X 9kg gas tanks and a fridge compressor.

“The suspects loaded the loot into the victim’s white Toyota Belta vehicle registration number AED 4131 and drove away. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station’’ read the tweet.

The Police said they were appealing to anyone with information on the robbery to report to their nearest police station.

state media