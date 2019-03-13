Armed cops burn huts, 1 000 left homeless after farm eviction

Residents at Hope Farm in Kadoma were yesterday forcibly evicted from a farm they have resided for over 25 years now with their houses and huts destroyed by a team led by armed police officers.

The evicted people had to erect makeshift structures to temporarily reside and shelter their kids with fears of a disease outbreak as there are no ablution facilities were these people are erecting their structures.

Sources at the farm said possibly 50 huts and houses were set ablaze as no nonsense police ordered people to vacate saying they had been illegally settled.

A police officer told ZWNews.com on condition of anonymity that they just received an order to evict the people and were told to never mind their whereabouts.

“The situation is terrible about 1 200 people are now homeless, but there is nothing we can do as men on duty, we were ordered to do anything possible to evict these people.

“In some instances we had to burn huts and houses to make sure these people do not return again at the farm,” said the cop.