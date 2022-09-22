The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Gweru has launched a manhunt after Peter Sigauke (23) escaped from prison in Lalapanzi on 19 September 2022.

The suspect was serving 48 months imprisonment for plain robbery.

Meanwhile, this is a second case of escaping from lawful in less than three days, on 20 September 2022, ZRP in Mutoko recored another case of escaping from lawful custody at a prison in Mutoko on 20 September 2022.

In this case, seven suspects escaped from prison.

Meanwhile, police is therefore calling on anyone with information to contact ZRP Midlands on (0542) 228636 or (0542) 230837, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews