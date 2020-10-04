As the country is still in shock following the murder of a seven-year-old child in Murehwa, police have arrested a 43-year-old man from Zvimba for allegedly striking his son to death with a hoe while seriously injuring another.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the suspect, Pardington Marezva, is set to appear in court this week.

“The suspect Pardington Marezva, a divorcee, on October 1 left his two male children at home and went to work,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“He returned home drunk and accused his children of seeking food from neighbours.”

Police allege Marezva then picked a hoe that he used to assault the children.

“He struck his seven-year-old child on the head and he bled to death while his 10-year-old elder brother suffered a fractured left hand and swollen right hand,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The elder child managed to seek help leading to the suspect’s arrest.”

The incident comes barely a fortnight after another minor, Tapiwa Makore Junior (7), was allegedly murdered in a suspected ritual killing.

Tapiwa was allegedly murdered in cold blood by his uncle Tapiwa Makore Senior (57) in cahoots with his herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba. Makore allegedly pinned the boy to the ground while Shamba used a knife to cut off the head, arms, and limbs. The remains were packed into two different bags with limbs and arms in one pack.

Makore carried the pack which had limbs and arms, while Shamba carried a pack containing the abdomen and head.

The abdomen was dumped near one Mr Summer Murwira’s homestead, but Shamba took the other parts to Makore’s homestead. On the same day, Mr Murwira discovered the abdomen which was being eaten by his dogs.

It is alleged that on the same day, Shamba removed his blood-stained pair of trousers and placed them in Makore’s kitchen hut.

On September 20, detectives recovered a pair of trousers belonging to the deceased after searching Makore’s house.

On September 23, Shamba was arrested and a search was conducted in his bedroom, leading to the recovery of a white blood-stained vest. He confessed to murdering the boy under the instruction and help of Makore.

Both Makore and Shamba have since appeared in court.

Asst Comm Nyathi advised members of the public to refrain from crime. -Sunday Mail

