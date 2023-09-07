0 0

AN all-female CID homicide crack team tracked and arrested the serial killer who has been terrorising homeless people in Harare’s CBD.

The 20-year-old is suspected of murdering five homeless people in the capital and three others in Bulawayo.

Sources told H-Metro that the crack team completed their task just eight hours after being handed the assignment.

Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, the suspect, appeared in court briefly on Tuesday where the State successfully applied for a warrant for further detention.

This was meant to allow the police to conduct indications and finish investigations before he can be placed before the court.

He is expected back in court today.

“On the Fourth of September 2023, police detectives tracked the suspect along Rotten Row Road, Harare, after he allegedly tried to attack a ‘street kid’ who didn’t bother to make a police report” police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said in a statement.

“The suspect, who is believed to be living in the streets, would target ‘street kids’ who will be fast asleep and crush them and open the victims’ stomach to remove genitals and other body parts using empty broken bottles.

“The suspect would then boil or braai the human parts on an open fire place and consume them while in the Harare Central Business District.”

A reading of the State’s case revealed that Ndlovu would crush their heads using boulders, killing them instantly.

There are reports that Ndlovu was seen holding a human heart at a certain building in the Harare CBD.

He was chased away by shop owners.

state media