The age-old debate of Android vs iOS may never be settled. That said, there is always a better option depending on your personal needs and preferences. In this article, we dissect the key features of both operating systems and explain who could benefit most from each.

Comparison of Android vs iOS Features

The best place to start when deciding which operating system is best for you is to understand

its features. So in this section, we review different aspects of the operating systems and choose a winner or draw for each one.

Security

While it may not spring to mind as the most critical aspect of comparing the operating systems, most people spend a lot of their lives on their smartphones, so phones are full of sensitive and confidential data that you must protect at all costs.

When it comes to security, both operating systems do things differently. Android is partly open source, and while this can be great for developers, things get a bit sticky in the security area.

Open-source code gives attackers all the information they need to build vectors to attack Android devices. On the other hand, Apple is closed source, arguably making it much more secure.

Moreover, Google is in the advertisement business, so Android collects and sells much of its user’s data. Conversely, Apple is not in the business of selling data, meaning your privacy is better protected with an iOS device.

Winner: iOS

Hardware

While Android has hundreds, if not thousands, of different models available, iOS is limited to iPhones. This means you have far more flexibility with Android to find the model which is right for you in terms of features and price.

With Android, there are many different brands that you can choose from; on the other hand, for iOS, there is only Apple. On top of that, iOS devices are expensive, particularly if you want a newer model, but you can find a newly released Android model for less than $150.

That said, Apple has brand on its side. When you buy a new iPhone, you know it will be fast and smooth, but with Android, the wide range of models available makes it less certain.

Winner: Android for selection, Apple for consistency.

Parental Controls

For both operating systems, there are a host of third-party parental control applications that you can download. That said, best mobile spy apps on Andriod often allow keylogging.

Keylogging is an excellent way for parents to watch their kids’ activity as it tracks every word they type into their keyboard, even the ones they don’t send.

However, although Android has more keylogger apps, iOS provides more built-in parental control and offers plenty of third-party apps. With iOS, you can limit screen time, block or limit certain apps and restrict explicit content.

With this in mind, iOS comes out on top thanks to its stronger built-in mechanisms, plus the fact the App Store is still packed with third-party parental control apps.

Winner: iPhone

Apps

iOS is a lot more closed off to the outside world than Android. Many regulators now believe Apple’s App Store is a monopoly.

Unless you jailbreak your phone, the App Store is the only place you can download apps with Apple. The issue is that sometimes Apple might remove apps from the store, meaning you can no longer access them.

On the other hand, Android devices provide much greater freedom, allowing users to download apps outside the Google Play Store.

Android devices have also taken the lead regarding the selection of apps available.

Androids developer environment has made it easy for software engineers to test and innovate, leading to some great new applications for the OS.

For example, developers have created Android-only apps that allow keylogging on Android devices, artificial intelligence (AI) apps, apps that will enable you to customise your Android device and much more.

Winner: Android

Accessibility

iOS and Android have taken massive steps in assisting disabled users in recent years, with both operating systems providing support for users that are deaf and blind.

That said, iOS has some features separating it from Android regarding accessibility. Firstly, they introduced the Back Tap feature, allowing users to trigger an action by tapping the back of the iPhone.

Secondly, there are many ‘Made for iPhone’ hearing aids on the market that enable seamless connectivity between the hearing aid and the iPhone’s audio.

Considering this, iPhone takes the lead regarding accessibility, but only just.

Winner: iPhone

Smart Assistant

With the evolution of AI, smart assistants are growing more powerful than ever. But which operating system has the best smart assistant?

While Apple’s renowned Siri might be the most popular, many users find Android’s Google Assistant better at following commands.

Both voice assistants can integrate with your smart home devices, Siri with Home Kit and Google Assistant with Google Home. This means you can dim the lights, switch on the TV or open the blinds on iOS or Android.

However, Google Assistant’s ability to better answer questions and do so in a more user-friendly way puts Android ahead in terms of smart assistants.

Winner: Android

Who are Android and IOS Best For?

If you are not overly interested in phones and are looking for something easy to use that is also high quality, the consistency of iOS hardware puts it ahead. Also, if you have private data you wish to keep confidential, have children you want to keep tabs on or require extra accessibility, iOS devices are more suitable.

On the other hand, if you want more apps and increased freedom to customise your phone, or if you wish for more choice over the cost or features of your phone, Android is the better option.