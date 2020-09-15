South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ZNC) has said that it will reimburse the Government for the travel costs incurred by a party delegation to Zimbabwe using an SANDF jet.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula shared a flight on Airforce plane, to Harare with a senior delegation of ANC leaders who engaged with representatives of the Zanu-PF party.

As part of a statement communicating the results of the delegation’s interaction with the Zimbabwean governing party, the ANC said:

“Finally, is that in our quest to achieve this mission, we travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation. Our delegation is under quarantine in line with our lockdown regulations.”

ANC also said it will be back in Zimbabwe in the unforeseeable future in order to hold meetings with various stakeholders in the country.

The ANC therefore warmly welcomes the constructive approach of ZANU PF with regards to the ANC meeting with other stakeholders, opposition parties, and civil society organizations in Zimbabwe. In this regard, it was agreed that the ANC will in the foreseeable future return to Zimbabwe in order to proceed with these envisaged meetings.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave Mapisa-Nqakula 48 hours to give him a full report into the incident.

ANC said it welcomed the constructive approach by ZANU PF with regards to engaging with opposition parties and other stakeholders.

The Presidency has confirmed it’s received the report, but the DA wants the report to be made public so it can be scrutinized by South Africans and Parliament. -iHarare