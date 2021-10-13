A 35-year-old Harare man, Campion Marowa, accused of shooting a Zimbabwe Passengers Company (ZUPCO) bus conductor, Joyce Kuzhumbwa (22) last month has been granted $20 000 bail by High Court judge, Justice Webster Chinamhora.

This followed a successful application through his lawyer, Kingstone Mukanganwi of Mugiya and Muvhami law firm.

As part of his bail condition, Marowa was ordered to report three times a week at the Harare Central Police Station, not to interfere with state witnesses and to continue residing at his given address.

His freedom comes a month after he was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Marowa is also facing other charges of theft and violating the Firearms Act.

Prosecutors allege that he also stole 20 litres of diesel from another bus operator.

According to the state, on September 13 this year at around 20:45 hours, the accused boarded a ZUPCO bus where the now-deceased Kuzhumbwa was a conductor.

It is alleged Marowa was armed with a 38 Astra revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors allege when the bus reached its destination in Dzivaresekwa, Harare, the accused was one of the last passengers to disembark from the bus while the conductor was completed her log sheets.

Marowa purportedly pulled a loaded revolver from his waist before he fatally shot the conductor.

It is alleged after committing the offense, he removed the cartridges and hid them at Harare Polytechnic along Samora Machel Avenue.

The accused later proceeded to Number 9 Rudland Avenue, Belvedere, Harare, where he had been deployed to perform guard duties the previous day and hid the revolver which was now loaded with two rounds of ammunition in a changing room without notifying the guard on duty.

The court heard Marowa told his supervisor Munyaradzi Musekiwa through a text message on September 14 at about 03:43 am where he had hidden the revolver.

It is alleged the evidence linking the accused to the offence is the recovery of the remaining cartridges.

The accused person also voluntarily made indications to the police.

newzimbabwe