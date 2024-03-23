South Africa

Alleged Vacation of Mzansi Influencer Mihlali Ndamase with Zim Businessman Wicknell Chivayo

South African social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is causing quite a stir online after rumors surfaced suggesting she is on vacation with Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The speculation has ignited a frenzy of reactions across various social media platforms.

Mihlali’s recent posts from Miami, America, coincided with Wicknell Chivayo’s presence in the same location, leading many to speculate about a possible romantic involvement between the two. Gossip blogger Musa Khawula fueled the rumors by suggesting that Mihlali and Wicknell are indeed vacationing together in Miami.

Social media users have been quick to weigh in on the alleged relationship, with many expressing strong opinions about Mihlali’s rumored involvement with a married man. Some users criticized her past relationships and labeled her as a home wrecker, citing her rumored involvement with another married businessman in the past.

Despite the criticisms, the rumors surrounding Mihlali and Wicknell’s alleged relationship continue to circulate, fueled by recent events such as Mihlali’s extravagant car acquisition, which some reports suggested was a gift from Wicknell.

Wicknesll Chivayo

As social media continues to buzz with speculation and opinions, Mihlali Ndamase and Wicknell Chivayo find themselves at the center of yet another online controversy, with their alleged vacation sparking intense reactions from netizens on both sides of the Limpopo.

Share
24th March 2024

Recent Posts

DNA Disaster: Ex-Cemeroon Star Geremi Njitap says kids he raised were fathered by wife’s ex, Files for divorce

Former Chelsea midfielder Geremi has reportedly filed for divorce in Cameroon after discovering that the… Read More

24th March 2024

Eddie Cross Puts Wicknell Chivayo in His Place: He is a Nasty Corrupt Businessman

Doesn’t employ anybody, doesn’t create anything, doesn’t make anything, but he’s a multi-millionaire In a… Read More

24th March 2024

Mukungurutse Brothers Jailed for Beating a Fellow Zimbabwean Man to Death in UK

In a tragic incident, two Zimbabwean brothers based in England have been sentenced to jail… Read More

24th March 2024

Chiwenga Tightens Grip on Military Control Amid Political Maneuvering

In a significant development, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has consolidated his influence over Zimbabwe's military… Read More

24th March 2024

Zimbabwe Beats Zambia on Penalties to Reach Four-Nation Tournament Final

In a thrilling semifinal clash, Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, showcased their resilience by… Read More

24th March 2024

Zimbabwe Warriors vs Zambia Chipolopolo in Four Nations Tournament: Today’s Full LineUp..video, pictures

Football: Battle of The Zambezi rekindled as Zimbabwe play Zambia in Malawi The stage is… Read More

23rd March 2024