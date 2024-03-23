Mukungurutse Brothers Jailed for Beating a Fellow Zimbabwean Man to Death in UK

In a tragic incident, two Zimbabwean brothers based in England have been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of another Zimbabwean man. Craig Maposa, aged 26, was fatally assaulted by Blessing and Brendon Mukungurutse during an altercation at a nightclub in Dryden Street, Leicester, in the early hours of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The assault resulted in Maposa sustaining a severe head injury, leading to his untimely death a few days later. Today, on Friday, March 22, at Leicester Crown Court, the Mukungurutse brothers were sentenced for their involvement in Maposa’s death, following their earlier plea of guilt to the charge of manslaughter.

Blessing Mukungurutse, aged 31 and residing at Coronation Avenue, Wigston, and Brendon Mukungurutse, aged 27 and residing at Cleveleys Avenue, Leicester, were both handed a prison sentence of four and a half years each. Additionally, Brendon Mukunguruste’s sentence will be served consecutively to an existing prison term he is already serving for an unrelated offense.

The sentencing marks the culmination of a tragic incident that has left one Zimbabwean man dead and two others facing the consequences of their actions.