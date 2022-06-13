Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coaliton for Change senior leader Job Sikhala says Moreblessing Ali’s relatives and his party supporters have been violently chased away from the funeral of slain activist Moreblessing

Ali by Zanu PF militants. Sikhala is Ali’s family lawyer.

“Mourners are currently being attacked at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral by Zanu PF thugs in the company of ZBC.

“A group of 15 women from Epworth have been kidnapped and where they have been taken is unknown. ZBC is recording Zanu PF thugs playing kongonya there,” Sikhala said.

Newshawks