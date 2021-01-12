She has left the telenovela to pursue another leading role in a new show called Diepslot which is produced by Black Brain Pictures. The name will however change as the premier nears.

Uzalo star actress Dawn Thandeka King “MaNgcobo” has left South Africa’s most watched TV show after five years of entertaining Mzansi soapie lovers, the Sowetan reports.

The 43-year-old actor has portrayed the role of MaNgcobo since 2015. The role not only turned her into a household name but won her critical acclaim and awards.

But now she has decided to leave and do something else, somewhere.

“I didn’t renew the contract and I will not be part of season seven. However, there are things that are still being discussed by production as we had not started shooting for the new season. So what’s going to happen in the story with the character are things that I can’t share because I also don’t know what’s going to happen,” King said. “Thanks to the audience for receiving the character for so long and loving her. I apologise to anyone that might be hurt by the fact that there might come a time that she is no more.”

Uzalo publicist Nomfundo Zondi declined to comment on King’s exit and how the storyline would unfold without such a pivotal character.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any official comment or statement on the matter,” Zondi wrote in an email.

King said her decision to depart the show was a business one as she was relocating to Johannesburg from Durban. She said she already had a new project lined up and would share details about it in due course.

While Durban is emerging as a fast-growing television market, with Uzalo, Imbewu and Durban Gen filming there, King opined that actors still reap the most rewards in Johannesburg.

The mother of five was married to Durban-based businessman Jabulani Msomi for 15 years until their marriage ended on 2017. She is currently in a relationship with Mlungisi Duncan.