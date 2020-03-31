President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged the people of Zimbabwe to act as if they already have the novel coronavirus and be responsible during the 21 days of the Covid-19-inspired total lockdown.

In his address to the nation yesterday evening, Mnangagwa said the lockdown is not a punishment to the people.

“This 21-day lockdown is not a punishment; it cannot be avoided. We have 21 days right now to save thousands of lives. And how will we save those thousands of lives? By acting responsibly, and by staying at home. By washing your hands and by keeping at least two metres distance from one another,” Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said the only way that the Government could be able to control the spread of the catastrophic coronavirus was when people were going to adhere to the stipulated 21 days of the total lockdown.

Said Mnangagwa:

“I want all of you to spend the next 21 days acting as if you already have the virus, as if you are a carrier. Would you want to infect your friends? Would you want infect your families? Would you want to infect your countrymen? Of course not. So keep your distance — two metres away from each other. Don’t touch your face. Again . . . wash your hands. Stay at home.”

Despite various figures that have been thrown around on social media, the Government contends that the number of infected people still stands at seven. The deadly pandemic has also claimed the life of one person in journalist Zororo Makamba.

State Media