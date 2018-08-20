Acie Lumumba baptised by SDA church..Pictures

Lumumba Joins Seventh Day Adventist Church –baptism phoros

Controversial political activist William Gerald Mutumanje(a.k.a Acie Lumumba) has joined the Seventh-Day Adventist(SDA) Church and was baptised on Saturday, August 18, somewhere in Harare.

Below is his own statement and photos of the occasion:

I made one of scariest decisions of my life yesterday (and trust me I have made some outstandingly scary choices in my life) which was to get baptized into the body of Christ.

I was invited to a week-long church camp by my big brother and mentor OB. I slept 40% of the services because I was bored, church people make everything so remedial.

I met a lady called Linda T who helped me understand what on earth was going on, she saved the other 40% of my time there. I made new friends. 100% of the people at the camp were shocked to see me there, hameno why.

They made an altar call at least 3 times a day for the week but none of that was my business, I was just a guest!

Yesterday morning the preacher delivered his sermon and through it all, I heard a voice in my heart and in my head, it was strong, it was warm, it was disarming.

Not too sure how I ended at the front of the church but before you know it, I was getting ready to be baptized, my greatest fear was with all the bad I have done in my life when I stepped into that water it was going to burn and set alight, my type needed an exorcism first, but as the preacher dipped me into the water, I felt the presence of God all over me.

I just want to say to the SDA family, thank you Head Bowed

