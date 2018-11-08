Acie Lumumba apologises after hinting he BEDDED Temba Mliswa’s daughter

Man of the moment William Gerald Mutumanje (aka Acie Lumumba) has apologised to Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa for suggesting that he bedded the MP’s daughter when she visited his apartment to beg for cash.

The Norton lawmaker has been busy posting derogatory and demeaning statements about Mutumanje this week which pushed Lumumba to silence Mliswa once and for all.

But Lumumba did not just deal with Mliswa, he suggested that he did what he knows best when the MP’s daughter visited his slaughter-house in a sorry state.

Today Lumumba apologised:

“I retract my comments about your daughter. I should not even be responding to the madman called Temba Mliswa . I wish her all the best in her life, this has nothing to do with her. You have women bashing and rape allegations to answer to, it will catch up with you!” Lumumba said.

On Wednesday, Mliswa said, “I once assisted the guy at OR Tambo airport whilst he was looking for money to go back home and he was looking like a destitute at a marketplace.”

Mliswa’s statements sparked a Twitter war between him and Mutumanje who then dragged Mliswa’s daughter in a highly-personalised attack.

“I have also assisted your daughter at my apartment whilst she was looking for rent money, she was looking like a destitute,” Mutumanje said.”Before you look after grown men, why not look after your children? Happy to name her for you if you want kuti mutaure naye (so that you talk to her), it’s the lawyer,” he said.

Meanwhile people have warned Mliswa to take Lumumba’s comments about his daughter seriously “because the man does not take any prisoners”.