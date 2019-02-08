About Golden Arrow bus from Harare gutted by fire in South Africa

Zimbabwean publications are reporting that 7 people were injured after a Golden Arrow bus which was travelling from Harare to South Africa caught fire on Friday morning.

The incident occured in Somerset West near Waterstone Village Mall at around 7AM today.

South Africa Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said there were 66 passengers on the bus that was travelling from Harare in Khayelitsha.

“Emergency personnel on the scene assisted the injured women, (who) both suffered slight injuries. It is believed a mechanical fault was the cause of the fire,”

Point of correction: The bus was not travelling from Zimbabwe…it is a local bus from a place called Harare located in Khayelitsha, South Africa, see map.