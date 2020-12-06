Senator Chief Shepherd Makumbe has urged married couples to respect, love one another and desist from using violence as a way to resolve domestic misunderstandings.

Speaking in parliament recently, Chief Makumbe said the country should understand that it’s not right and normal for people to constantly fight one another.

“If my daughter were to be married in the Charumbira family and I have never assaulted my daughter from the time she was at a preschool until she is now at university, why should her husband assault her? Assaulting someone does not lead them to behave differently.

“They are not like vehicles where you can go and correct mistakes. I look at this issue from two perspectives. In marriages, we meet people who do not have the same customs,” he said.

He added, that the way people are being raised in the country, a lot of domestic violence is occurring in urban areas because there is no law, pointing out that there are no longer bedrooms for both girls and boys, also traditional meeting places where they would meet and learn life matters have since vanished.

“They grew up without going to the meeting place, the dare. They did not even appreciate why a woman is married and what purposes they are married for.

“As Members of this august House, it is our duty to ensure that we teach our children or people about the roles of a father and the roles of the mother. The father’s duty is to support the family and he should do so.

“The woman should also know the manner in which they address the husbands. Weapons used for assaulting women like a knife, from what we have just heard, why should they be used? Why should you be using a knife on your wife? A wife should be loved,” he added.

He said people should be taught that they should love one another, adding that if they are in love things would be better.

“Some talked about the issue of the cell phone, but they did not say what exactly it was that is wrong about cell phones.

“They use cell phones for entertaining girlfriends. We talk of marriages where it limits one man to one woman. As black people or as Africans, why do we not go and say that we practice our culture that allows polygamous marriages,” he added.

