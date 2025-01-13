Police in Harare confirms a sad incident which occurred at a house in Waterfalls on 12/01/25 in which a male infant (02) drowned.

The victim was playing at a neighbour’s house when he accidently fell into an open pit meant for the construction of a septic tank.

The body of the victim was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for post-mortem.

In other news, ZRP has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Bulawayo road at Bradford turnoff on 12/01/25 at around 0300 hrs.

Two people were killed while two others were injured when a Toyota Mark X vehicle with three passengers on board overturned several times before landing on its roof.

The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Parirenyatwa hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews