President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has urged leaders to always put the interest of the people they serve first.

Speaking in connection with the Presidential agricultural inputs, the President said no one should be deprived of drought relief.

“Don’t deprive anyone of drought relief or Agricultural Inputs. These inputs come for free from Govt so no one should be denied.

“You didn’t buy the inputs. Good leaders first think of the people and they take last,” he said.

Commenting on Southern African Development Community SADC chairmanship, he said:

“Chairman weSADC iZimbabwe, haasi Mnangagwa. Paunenge uchifamba unotori chairman weSADC.

“Wakadhakwa, usinakudhakwa, uriChairman weSADC.”

Apparently, Mutasa District has planted 2 378 ha of wheat surpassing its target of 2 100 ha during the winter cropping season.

District Agronomist Abraham Matsanura says 10% of the crop is at flowering stage while 29% is going through physiological maturity and the rest is due for harvesting.

Farmers are encouraged to harvest from 15 to 20 October 2024.

Zwnews