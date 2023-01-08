THE nine-year-old girl from Tsholotsho District who gave birth in November last year will return to school this week together with other learners as she was certified fit and discharged by the specialist doctor who was seeing her and in accordance with a care plan devised by the probation officer assigned to the case.

The Government is set to cater for her fees and other educational requirements.

The nine-year-old gave birth via Caesarean section and has been “healing well”. She has started playing with other children at the safe house that she has been staying in since her story unfolded last year.

The minor was impregnated by her 13-year-old cousin.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare told Sunday News that the girl would return to school as part of the rehabilitation processes as the Ministry finds other means to ensure that her life returns to normalcy.

In an interview, acting Matabeleland North Provincial Social Development Officer Mr Golden Mapanga said the nine-year-old was returning to an undisclosed school where she would do Grade Four. The learning institution will not be disclosed as a means of protecting the minor from discrimination.

sunday news