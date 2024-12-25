Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate and former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has rubbished President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s statement on the ongoing political crisis in Mozambique.

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa’s statement has potential to cause more fuel to situation than solving it.

“Unfortunately a very inflammatory statement. No tact just outright arrogance.

“A volatile situation requires a measure of diplomacy and still achieve your objectives,” he said.

Kasukuwere was reacting to the following statement by Mnangagwa posted on the X handle of Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, Donzamusoro007.

STATEMENT BY THE CHAIRMAN OF SADC, DR EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA, ON ELECTION RESULTS IN THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE.

The Southern Africa Development Community, SADC, notes and acknowledges the ruling and confirmation on Monday, 23rd December, 2024, by the Constitutional Council of Election Results held in the Republic Mozambique on 9th October this year.

The ruling by that country’s top electoral court, which upheld FRELIMO Party’s victory, completes and thus exhausts all lawful processes on determining election results, in line with that country’s national laws, and in keeping with SADC’s Election Guidelines and expectations.

SADC thus expects all parties to the electoral process, both individually and collectively, to abide by the decision of the Council which should provide a constitutional way forward for the country, and facilitate the way to greater peace, normalcy and stability in the interest of all Mozambicans.

SADC stands ready to assist the incoming Government, and People of Mozambique, in consolidating their electoral democracy on the basis of the aforesaid Court decision which should be held sacrosanct by all.

Indeed, this is what the rule of law is all about.

Further, SADC urges the international community to respect the sovereign will of the people and the Republic of Mozambique, exhorting all concerned to constructively support all processes towards peace, law and order which the country and people sorely need and deserve.

Our Region witnessed a record number of national elections in the last two years, itself a loud testimony that democracy continues to find deeper roots and to flourish in our SADC Region.

ED Mnangagwa

President of Zimbabwe and Chairman of SADC.