The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has confirmed the arrest of nine people in connection with conducting illegal mining activities at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) campus and Bulawayo City Council Khumalo pit.

According to police the arrest led to the recovery of 85 kilogrammes of gold ore, a generator, two picks, a hammer, two water pumps, two shovels, an axe and a machete.

Meanwhile, in other news, police in Gweru are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Vumani Ndebele, Sizweni Elias Nkoma and Victor Ncube who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Ntabamhlope Business Centre, Lower Gweru on 11/07/23.

The suspects and Thulani Ncube (34) took turns to attack Mkhululi Dube (31) with a stone, knobkerrie and knife after accusing him of stabbing their brother with a knife in May 2023. Police have since arrested Mkhululi Dube in connection with the case.

Zwnews