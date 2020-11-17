Police have nabbed 8 people in separate incidents for stealing ‘Pfumvudza’ inputs

In Karoi police arrested two men for fraud involving Pfumvudza inputs at St Michele Farm in Karoi.

A Village Head and Secretary connived and obtained agricultural inputs on behalf of 96 villagers including the dead from the Grain Marketing Board.

According to information from the police, the duo then stole agricultural inputs which include Compound D fertilizers, Ammonium Nitrate, Soya bean seed and maize seed.

Six bags of compound D and 6 bags of Ammonium Nitrate were recovered.

In a related matter, 6 GMB security workers were nabbed in Mhangura recently for theft of agricultural inputs.

And the police said investigations are still in progress.

In another matter, goods worth ZAR 44 346.60 which had been smuggled into the country were recovered by police in Beitbridge on 15/11/20 and the accused person has since paid duty ZW$101 436.31.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

105866

0

0

cookie-check

8 nabbed for stealing ‘Pfumvudza’ inputs

no