The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which a Scania Rigid which was carrying thirty passengers veered off the road to the left and landed on its left side at the 3km peg along Hoffman dust road, Chivhu on 20/05/23.

Four people died on arrival at a local hospital, while nine people were injured.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, ZRP also confirmed yet another road traffic accident in which four people died and two others were injured when a Mazda Demio veered off the road to the right, overturned several times and landed on its roof at the 284km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on 20/05/23.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews