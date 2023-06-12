The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10/06/23 at around 1240 hours at the 181 kilometre peg along Harare- Mukumbura Road where seven people were killed whilst 45 others were injured.

A CAG bus travelling towards Harare burst a front tyre resulting in the bus veering off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its right side.

As a result of the accident, five people died on the spot whilst two others died on admission at Mt Darwin District Hospital.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mt Darwin District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

ZRP has confirmed yet another fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10/06/23 at around 1430 hours at the 137 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where three people were killed whilst fifteen others were injured.

A Toyota Hilux vehicle with 17 passengers on board veered off the road to the left side before overturning and landing on its left side.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

