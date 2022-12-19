The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 19/12/22 at around 1000 hours at the 111 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road in which six people died while seven others were injured.

A Honda Fit Vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota KZ Double cab vehicle which had three passengers on board. Four people died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital Mortuary for post mortem, while the injured are admitted at the same hospital. More details will be released in due course.