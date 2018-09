Five people have died in a road accident along the Mazowe-Mvurwi Road as a commuter omnibus they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned at Tsatsi Bridge, near the Mutorashanga Turn-Off, injuring 14 passengers.

The Mhofu Kombi overturned along the highway this morning around 8am.

The commuter omnibus was travelling from Harare to Guruve.

According to preliminary police investigations, the commuter omnibus was speeding.

