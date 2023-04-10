At least five fatalities have been confirmed by the KwaZulu-Natal transport department following a collision involving five trucks, eight minibus taxis, and 22 light motor vehicles on the N3 between Hilton and Cedara on Monday.

The incident occurred as holidaymakers were departing KwaZulu-Natal after the Easter weekend.

The road is presently inaccessible, and the department has advised motorists to use alternative routes, such as the R103, or delay their journeys until the road is cleared.

According to department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane, preliminary inquiries indicate that multiple individuals were injured in the catastrophic accident.

The collision is believed to have happened in dense fog, and the transport department has cautioned that “inclement weather conditions” are expected throughout the night. The crash’s origin is still under investigation.