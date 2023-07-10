File photo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which three people were killed whilst one person was injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with an Isuzu truck.

Meanwhile, in another fatal road traffic accident which occurred at Tabanga turn-off along Mushandirapamwe Road, Mahusekwa, two people died whilst seventeen others were injured when a D4D Pick up veered off the road before overturning once and landing on its right side.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mahusekwa Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews