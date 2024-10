Highlanders Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sihlangu Dlodlo has been found dead at his Bulawayo home, reports say.

Police are investigating.

He was 60.

Dlodlo joined Highlanders in April this year after stints with Innscor and Lobels as marketing executive and general manager of Kings and Queens Funeral Services.

Apparently on the 16 October 2024, he posted a message that could be ‘miscontrued’ as if he was predicting his own death.

Below is the message: