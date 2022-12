A four months old infant, who was strapped on the back of his mother, died after the mother, Prisca Dhirau (23) was assaulted and pushed to the wall of a shop by the suspect only identified as Mai Shumai Kanyoka, on 09/12/22 at Logan Shopping Centre, Shamva.

The suspect had accused Prisca Dhirau of having an extra-marital affair with her husband. Investigations are in progress.