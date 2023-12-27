Image credit: Jairos Saunyama

At least four people have been killed, while several others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident involving a bus, haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz vehicle along Harare-Mutare highway.

The accident happened near Marondera.

Apparently, the festive season has characterised by road traffic accidents in which a number of people have been killed while others injured.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record calling on the motoring public to exercise caution on the roads.

In his festive season message, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga warned wayward drivers saying the law will take its course against them.

Zwnews