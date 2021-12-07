The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers are in court at Harare Magistrates Court representing 39 former veterans of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle scheduled to stand trial for allegedly participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

The ex-combatants, who were arrested in October are accused of gathering at Africa Unity Square in Harare where they allegedly sang “Chimurenga songs” with the intention to promote pubic violence.

Prosecutors allege that the war veterans intended to handover a petition to Parliament & at Munhumutapa Building, which houses President Mnangagwa’s offices outlining their grievances.

They were complaining over welfare issues but were told to only allow 5 people to do so but reportedly refused & insisted that they all wanted to present petition to Parliament

& at Munhumutapa Building.

