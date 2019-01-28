37 YRS serving Mugabe Councillor(76) dies, leaves 5 wives, 52 children, 40 grandchildren

ZVIMBA: Arguably Zimbabwe’s longest serving councillor who served for 38 years in former President Robert Mugabe’s rural district area has died leaving behind five wives, 52 children and more than 40 grandchildren.

The late Alderman Kenneth Lancelot Jochore who breathed last yesterday at 76 years was a councillor for Zvimba rural council since Zimbabwe attained its independence in 1980.

Ministry of Information and Publicity Zvimba District official, Mr Kachikuli announced the death today.

Mr Kachikuli said the late councillor who will not only be remembered for his council longest serving helm but his prowess in bed will be buried at his homestead in Zvimba tomorrow.

Alderman’s Jochore’s relative who pleaded for anonymity said the 52 children left behind were the official ones, while there is a possibility that the number might be higher if others come forth.

“The 5 wives, 52 children and 40 grandchildren are the official ones, but he used to tell me of his other children across the country.

“I am sure other children will soon start emerging following his death. May his soul rest in peace,” said the relative.

zwnews