The public broadcaster ZBC has announced that 30 of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

The said employees are isolating at home, the corporation has added.

In the same statement the broadcaster added that:

The Corporation continues to follow Govt & WHO guidelines with periodic testing, premises disinfection & PPE provision.

A few weeks ago the corporation confirmed positive tests for members of staff and that this would result interruptions in regular programming.

Numerous companies in Zimbabwe have reported positive Covid-19 test results which have resulted in interruption in service provision.

agencies