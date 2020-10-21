Three men from Village 3 Outward Bound, Shurugwi have appeared before local magistrate Percy Mukumba for allegeldy raping a mentally challenged girl.

An odor coming from warts developed by the complainant exposed the alleged rape cases.

Nobert Machekera (35), Fortune Takura Joni (22) and Nyasha Murima (28) allegedly took turns to rape a 15-year-old girl residing in the same village.

They were all remanded in custody.

The State says that the rape was committed on different occasions. Accused one had sexual intercourse with the complainant at the dip tank.

Accused two found the accused at home alone and allegeldy raped her. He gave her eggs as a token of appreciation.

Accused three had sex with the complainant while she was fetching water.

The matter came to light after the complainant’s aunt sensed a bad odor on the complainant and realised she had warts on her private parts. That is when the complainant took her aunt to the homesteads of the three accused.

-Masvingo Mirror

