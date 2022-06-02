People have played games since the beginning of time. It’s a way to challenge the brain while at the same time allowing people to relax and enjoy themselves. Lately, many people have taken to the internet to play their favorite games. Below are a few of the most popular games on the internet today.

While many people play games purely for entertainment, many play to relieve stress. Like meditation, playing games helps people better because it gets their minds off of things that make them feel stressed or anxious. As such, it can be a powerful addition to your mental health routine. The reason why games are effective is because they release endorphins in the brain, much like physical exercise. In fact, many people are able to resolve their issues through gameplay because games often tackle problem-solving. In that sense, people are able to apply those problem-solving abilities to the things going on in their life and take action for themselves.

In this day and age games are also increasingly played online. Luckily, the benefits are just the same if not better, including improvement in dexterity, hand-eye coordination, memory retention, and depth perception. Of course, each game comes with its own benefits, because a table game like bingo might not have the same effects as an esport title like League of Legends.

Here are some of the most popular online games today.

Bingo

While it’s typically played by older people, bingo is fun for all ages. While the game is simple, the thrill of hearing a number called and making bingo releases endorphins in the brain, which is a key to good mental health. Luckily, there are many variations of bingo which typically vary on the number of balls in the mix. When there are more balls, that means there’s less of a chance for players to win as quickly or easily. On the other hand, when there are less balls, then it is much easier to win the game. That is the key difference between 30-ball bingo and 90-ball bingo.

Besides the challenge of striking bingo depending on the number of balls, another fun variation relates to different card patterns players needed in order to win. For example, instead of a a single line, perhaps players have to get multiple lines. Or instead, they have to cover all four corners of the card, or cover the entire sheet. Needless to say, when it comes to bingo, the fun never ends.

Slots

Where bingo promises a simpler interface like chess or checkers, slots showcases an array of glamorous features. Another favorite among the online gaming community, the games tend to take place in fantastical landscapes like alien spaceships, wizards’ castles, and Egyptian tombs. While the gameplay itself is quite simple, what gets people motivated about it are the various features each title offers, which can be extremely diverse. These take the form of free spins, jackpots, bonus rounds and random triggers. Believe it or not, slots have actually become more advanced in recent years. Some of them have multiple pay lines, connecting not just horizontally, but also vertically and diagonally. It’s certainly quite explosive to watch as the screen glitters with points and symbols.

Battle Royale Games

Finally, another popular favorite taking the world by storm today is battle royale games. There are quite a few battle royale games out there, but among the most popular are Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends. Like bingo and slots, these games also have several variations, including king of the hill, teams, and missions.

According to Wired, the “positive stress” players experience fighting mythical creatures helps them prepare for stressful situations in the real world. In fact, it helps people to see those situations with a lighter heart than if they hadn’t had such gameplay experiences.

Final Thoughts

There’s a reason people have been playing games for as long as they have. Games stimulate the brain in several important areas including communication, problem-solving, and dexterity, which overall helps people to feel more confident and secure about themselves in the real world.