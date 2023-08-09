The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a sad incident in which a 3 month year old baby girl died after falling to the ground from her father’s hands, Collins Tafadzwa Dzonga (23).

The father was carrying the victim to her mother on 07/08/23.

The suspect had assaulted his wife over allegations of misusing funds.

In other news, police in Gokwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Wedzerai Wedzerai (25) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Edmond Shonhiwa Chikomba (36) died on 07/08/23 whilst on admission at a local hospital in Gokwe.

This was after being struck with a log at Village 19C football pitch following an argument over a girlfriend.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

Zwnews