At least three people were injured when a fire brigade vehicle with six passengers on board and was on the way to attend the first accident, collided with a Nissan March vehicle with three passengers on board along Domboshava Road.

The accident happened opposite stand number 144 at around 0745 hours.

The police is therefore calling on to be safety conscious on the roads.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed a serious road traffic accident which occurred on 20/01/2025 at around 0745 hours along Domboshava Road opposite Philadelphia School, Borrowdale, Harare.

And 25 people were injured when a Toyota Hiace Kombi with 23 passengers on board.

