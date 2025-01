The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has warned of heavy rains in some places tomorrow.

Posting on its X handle, MSDZ said this is attributed to the movement of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.

ITCZ is a band of low pressure around the Earth which generally lies near to the equator and has a bearing on rainfall pattern.

According to the Met Department, the ITCZ should be influencing weather over much of Zimbabwe for much of this week.

Zwnews