Categories: Zim Latest

ZBC CEO suspended

The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect.

The reasons for Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Corporation’s Finance Director Assael Machakata has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Chikunguru’s suspension.

ZBC workers last week threatened to down tools accusing Chikunguru, human resources director Julius Toringepi, and corporate secretary Patricia Muchenga of undermining decisions meant to improve their welfare.

Zbc

Share
28th February 2024

Recent Posts

Gvt tells journalists how to report on Gukurahundi hearings

The government through the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has produced the "Gukurahundi Code of Conduct… Read More

28th February 2024

Virtual court hearings unconstitutional, Zim not ready for paperless court sessions- PLC report

In August last year the High Court Rules were amended by SI 153/2023 to allow… Read More

28th February 2024

Police recover cash and goods worth US$145,000 stolen from Quest Financial Services after arrest of 6 suspects

The Zimbabwe Police say they have recovered cash and property worth US$145,000 from six suspects… Read More

28th February 2024

NOT GUILTY: Court overturns Mahere’s conviction

The High Court acquitted former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Fadzayi Mahere on appeal, following… Read More

28th February 2024

You must face the music, Temba Mliswa tells daughter who was arrested on drugs abuse charges

Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he has let his daughter arrested… Read More

28th February 2024

Warriors captain Nakamba’s return to competitive action before end of season doubtful, coach

Luton Town gaffer Robe Edwards is not sure if Warriors skipper Marvelous Nakamba will be… Read More

28th February 2024