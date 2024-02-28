ZBC CEO suspended

The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has suspended the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Chikunguru, with immediate effect.
The reasons for Chikunguru’s suspension have been confidentially made known to her but are not, however, being made public for the time being.
Meanwhile, the Corporation’s Finance Director Assael Machakata has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for the duration of Chikunguru’s suspension.
ZBC workers last week threatened to down tools accusing Chikunguru, human resources director Julius Toringepi, and corporate secretary Patricia Muchenga of undermining decisions meant to improve their welfare.
