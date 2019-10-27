22 year old killed by speeding kombi at zebra crossing

A 22-year-old man who was on his way to look for a place at Masvingo Polytechnic was crashed and killed by a kombi that was trying to overtake another car just after a blind curve on Thursday morning.

Ivainesu Shumba from Mabuto Village under Chief Mudavanhu in Mberengwa was hit by the car at a zebra crossing point near the Craft Centre.

Sources said the car was being driven by Savemore Mutaringe of Eastvale in Gutu.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the incident last week and said Police details were still looking for the driver of the vehicle.

The vehicle was sent to VID for inspections.

A news reporter witnessed the accident. The Toyota kombi hit Shumba who flew up high in the air before landing on the tarmac on his face. The windscreen of the car was shattered.

Shumba was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

mirror