Zimbabwean football legend, Peter Ndlovu will feature in an African legends match against Chipolopolo legends of Zambia this Saturday.

Ndlovu posted on his X handle: “In the company of Legends that will feature in the AFRICAN LEGENDS vs CHIPOLOPOLO LEGENDS. With

Siphiwe Tshabalala, Lucas Radebe and Mark Fish among others.”

The match at National Heroes Stadium is scheduled to be televised on SuperSport.

The Chipolopolo Legends features many names familiar to Mzansi fans, with many having plied their trade in the PSL.

Zwnews