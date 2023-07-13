The Zimbabwean senior national football team, The Warriors have been included in the FIFA 2026 WORLD CUP following the lifting of its ban by the world’s football governing body.
The CAF draw for FIFA World Cup 26 to determine the African qualification groups has taken place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.
And Zimbabwe is in Group C with teams such as Nigeria and 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa, along with Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.
FIFA World Cup 26 Preliminary Draw – CAF
Group A
Egypt
Burkina Faso
Guinea-Bissau
Sierra Leone
Ethiopia
Djibouti
Group B
Senegal
Congo DR
Mauritania
Togo
Sudan
South Sudan
Group C
Nigeria
South Africa
Benin
Zimbabwe
Rwanda
Lesotho
Group D
Cameroon
Cabo Verde
Angola
Libya
Eswatini
Mauritius
Group E
Morocco
Zambia
Congo
Tanzania
Niger
Eritrea
Group F
Côte d’Ivoire
Gabon
Kenya
The Gambia
Burundi
Seychelles
Group G
Algeria
Guinea
Uganda
Mozambique
Botswana
Somalia
Group H
Tunisia
Equatorial Guinea
Namibia
Malawi
Liberia
São Tomé and Príncipe
Group I
Mali
Ghana
Madagascar
Central African Republic
Comoros