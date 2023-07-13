The Zimbabwean senior national football team, The Warriors have been included in the FIFA 2026 WORLD CUP following the lifting of its ban by the world’s football governing body.

The CAF draw for FIFA World Cup 26 to determine the African qualification groups has taken place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

And Zimbabwe is in Group C with teams such as Nigeria and 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa, along with Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.

FIFA World Cup 26 Preliminary Draw – CAF

Group A

Egypt

Burkina Faso

Guinea-Bissau

Sierra Leone

Ethiopia

Djibouti

Group B

Senegal

Congo DR

Mauritania

Togo

Sudan

South Sudan

Group C

Nigeria

South Africa

Benin

Zimbabwe

Rwanda

Lesotho

Group D

Cameroon

Cabo Verde

Angola

Libya

Eswatini

Mauritius

Group E

Morocco

Zambia

Congo

Tanzania

Niger

Eritrea

Group F

Côte d’Ivoire

Gabon

Kenya

The Gambia

Burundi

Seychelles

Group G

Algeria

Guinea

Uganda

Mozambique

Botswana

Somalia

Group H

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Namibia

Malawi

Liberia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Group I

Mali

Ghana

Madagascar

Central African Republic

Comoros